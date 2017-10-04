Police Pick Up NPP Ashanti Organiser For Alleged Fraud

Daniel Agyenim Boateng Related Stories The acting Ashanti Regional Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Daniel Agyenim Boateng, said to be involved in a recruitment fraud has been invited by the police.



Mr Boateng was at the Tafo Pankorano police station on Wednesday to write a statement in the case in which he is said to have defrauded seven persons with the promise of giving them jobs in government and in the security service.



He is said to have taken Ghc2000 from each of the five alleged victims and Ghc700 from two others.



The police in Ashanti are yet to officially comment on the matter.