NPP Must Keep Lawra Seat Forever - Naa Puowele Karbo II

The Paramount Chief of the Lawra Traditional Area, Naa Puowele Karbo II, has tasked the NPP to work hard to retain the Lawra seat to sustain the revival of the relationship between Lawra and Danquah Busia-Dombo tradition.



Speaking at a durbar held in honour of the President as part of his tour of the Upper West Region, the respected Chief said the connection between the town and the NPP heritage dates back to the time of Naa Karbo I.



Upon his passing, Naa Karbo I was succeeded by Naa Abayifaa Karbo, who was prior to his installation had served as a Member of Parliament for the Lawra-Nandom Constituency from 1954-1965 under the ticket of the United Party, the antecedent of the New Patriotic Party.



Referencing the election of Anthony Abayifaa Karbo, Naa Puowele Karbo II said “we are determined to keep Lawra seat forever, at where it rightly belongs, through hard work and determination. We believe His Excellency shares in our commitment and will continue to guide and support us to this end.”



As part of the Traditional Council's commitment to the President's flagship programs, the Lawra Naa promised to facilitate the acquisition of land for development purposes when called on by the Government to so do.



Lawra has been tipped as one of the districts to be soon elevated into a municipality signaling a period of massive infrastructural development.