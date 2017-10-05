KMA To Be Transparent And Accountable – Assibey-Antwi

Related Stories The Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, has pledged to make sure that the metropolitan assembly is transparent and accountable in its operations.



He said the right things would be done to improve the quality of life of the people.



The MCE was speaking at a town hall meeting held at Old-Tafo to gauge the felt needs and the concerns of the residents and to help keep them adequately informed about the government’s policies and programmes.



It provided the opportunity to rally the people behind the development agenda of the metropolitan assembly.



Mr. Assibey-Antwi said the assembly had put in place measures to block revenue leakages to help improve its revenue collection performance and strengthen its capacity to implement more development projects.



It was going to install a point of sales machine to monitor revenue collection.



He spoke of the unwavering determination of the assembly to keep the city clean and green.



Between 1,500 and 2,000 tons of waste is generated in the city each day and ensuring proper management of the huge waste, he indicated, was a major priority.



He hinted of plans to construct 500 household toilets and to replace some old ones.



Silt and garbage, blocking the flow of some major rivers running through the metropolis had already been removed.



He announced that unauthorized structures built on waterways were also going to be leveled to help prevent flooding.



The MCE touched on bad roads and collapsed bridges in the metropolis and gave the assurance that these would be fixed.