Six Ministers To Answer Questions In Parliament

Related Stories Six Ministers of state have been scheduled to attend upon Parliament’s invitation to respond to 18 questions within their respective ministries.



The ministers expected in the course of the week include Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu, who is to answer four questions on Tuesday and Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, has been programmed to answer five questions on Wednesday.



Others are Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, two questions on Thursday and Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, a question on Thursday.



The rest are Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, who is expected to respond to a question on Friday and Roads and Highways Minister, Kwesi Amoako-Atta, who has five questions to answer same day.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, presenting the business statement for this week last Friday said statements on government policies would be made, bills, papers and reports are also expected to be tabled with motions and resolutions taken.



Some of the bills include the report of the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs on the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



Others also include the Northern, Middle Belt and Coastal Development Authorities as well as the Zongo Development Authority bills which are to go through second reading and consideration stages respectively.