Sammi Awuku Congratulates Nana B

Sammy Awuku on his official Facebook page posted

*"Congratulations Nana Boakye (Nana B). This is a mark of the beginning of greater heights. Go high!*"



It must be recalled that, Nana B was called to the Bar to officially practice as a lawyer on the 7th day of October 2017 at the BANQUET HALL, STATE HOUSE.



Nana B has been a formidable Youth activist and also member of the National Youth wing of NPP. He was appointed by Sammi Awuku as director of Events and Programmes for the National Youth wing of NPP



Truly, such achievements come at a great cost and so Nana B's successful enrolment reaffirms the reward in the virtues of hardwork, commitment, devotion and above all discipline.