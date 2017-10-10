Central Regional Minister Calls For Effective Participation

Mr Kwamena Duncan Related Stories The Central Regional Minister Mr Kwamena Duncan has urged technocrats in Effutu be Citizens and not spectators by contributing effectively towards the development of the area.



He stated that the Assemblies had the Legislative powers to formulate policies to improve their localities and achieve their goals and therefore called on Technocrats to use their rich expertise to work judiciously to ensure that such policies and programmes were realised.



Mr Duncan made the call when he interacted with all the technocrats in Effutu at Winneba as part of his one-day working visit to the area.



He commended the assembly and the entire people of the area for their contributions that had made the municipality one of the cleanest community in the region and urged the Assembly to collaborate with the chiefs to put in place programmatic strategies and to effectively enforce their bye-laws to accelerate the development of the area.



The Regional Minister indicated that his top most vision and goals were, quality Education, improvement of Sanitation, and emphasised the need for all and sundry to join the crusade at achieving such objectives.



Mr John Ninson, Municipal Chief Executive of the area, disclosed that the assembly had put in place strategies which included the construction of toilet facilities along the coast and other areas as they had earmarked, a 23-seater biogas toilet facility with other ancillary facilities, aimed at addressing free range defecation canker along the coast and also meet the deadline of the target set by the Regional Minister.



He assured the Minister of their focus to work harder to bring smiles on the faces of the people and also to bring sanity to the area.



The Minister later inspected some of the on-going projects in the municipality which included the bungalows for Coordinating Director, and the Finance Officers and the Office Complex Block.



The Regional Minister also paid a courtesy call on the Effutu Traditional Council where he interacted with them on government policies that were being executed to improve the living standards of Ghanaians.



Neenyi Ghartey VII Paramount Chief of Effutu on behalf of the house commended government for the bold steps taken to fulfill their promises.



He stated that people of Effutu were happy for the introduction of the One District One Dam and the Food for Jobs programme which he hoped would go a long way to help the youth to be self-employed.



He appealed to the Minister to help to decongest the Winneba Round About especially the Lorry Station area for free flow of traffic.