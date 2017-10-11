Petrol Business Now A Cartel . . . NPA Officials Live In Danger! - Allotey Discloses

Related Stories Petroleum business in Ghana has become a cartel where lives are sacrificed, Allotey Jacobs has revealed.



The NDC Central Regional Chairman made this disclosure regarding the petroleum sector on the Wednesday edition of 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM.



According to him, people actually go to the extent of killing if they perceive an individual to be a saboteur to their establishment.



Allotey Jacobs likened the petroleum business to the drug cartels where serial killings are a fashion in the business.



“ Kwami do you know Petroleum business has become a cartel? Look, people’s lives, if you’re close to the NPA; you’ll know that their lives are always on the line. I’m telling you . . . Jesus Christ!” he stressed.



"There are refineries in this Greater Accra region, people are refining (oil) and you dare not approach them, what they will do to you!", he added.



According to Yaw Boateng Gyan, Former NDC National Organiser also a panel on the show, Ghanaians are actually living on a dangerous country if what Allotey Jacobs is alleging is anything to go by.



" . . If we can allow people to form cartel (not drugs) in the petroleum sector and they go to the extend of threatening to kill NPA officials or even social commentators, they should go ahead and do it . . . this is pure madness and we need to stop somewhere . . . ", he told Kwami Sefa Kayi.



He was commenting on the Saturday's gas explosion at the Atomic Junction.



The explosion which claimed about seven lives and injured several others has since become a misery to the entire nation.



Allotey Jacobs expressed worry over the siting and operations of gas stations in the country.



He cited instances where gas stations have been sited in inappropriate places, particularly in residential areas and places where there are numerous activities.



He dreaded the gas explosions could recur and cause major damage to properties and lives.



Allotey Jacobs therefore wants the law enforcement authorities to ensure gas station operators comply with the laws governing the sector so as to prevent future occurrence of the nation's recent misfortune.











