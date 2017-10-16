There Will Certainly Be Another Explosion - PPP Director of Operations Prophesies

Related Stories PPP Director of Operations, Nana Ofori Owusu has predicted another petroleum product explosion occurring in Ghana.



He was commenting on the Atomic Junction gas explosion that claimed seven lives and left several others injured.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Nana Ofori Owusu blamed the incident on the lack of discipline in the country.



He wondered why nobody has been sacked in the Atomic Junction gas explosion since the incident occurred to serve as deterrent to other people.



To him, somebody should be held accountable and if found to be negligent resulting in the explosion should be sanctioned.



“The last explosion that occurred at Circle, on this same platform; I said I don’t want to be a Prophet of doom but I prophesied that another explosion will occur and it has indeed occurred . . . Nobody has resigned. Nobody has been sacked . . .



"Where is the punishment and reward in the society for us to progress?" he questioned.



According to him, Ghana hasn't learned from her lessons regarding fire explosions and until the leaders take pragmatic steps to curb the situation “there will be another explosion because we as a people, we don’t take anything serious. Nobody has been held accountable for this fire. Nobody has been sacked from their position who is a public servant who has the mandate to oversee these things. No heads have rolled. We sit there passively…What kind of a joke is this? What kind of society that we’re joking with ourselves?”















