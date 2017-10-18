Abronye DC Wanted by EOCO

Related Stories The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has extended an invitation to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer, Kwame Baffoe popularly known as ‘Abronye DC’ to assist in investigations into matters of national interest.



The blunt young politician has in recent times made series of allegations against some persons in public office threatening to expose them.



He recently alleged that some New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MP) on the Transport Committee of Parliament were bribed to approve the controversial LI 2180, which mandated vehicle owners to pay a mandatory levy for towing of broken down vehicles.



EOCO, in a letter signed by DED, INTEL, W.K Amewu, for the Executive Director and sighted by Kasapafmonline.com said the Office believes Abronye has lots of information of national interest, for which reason he needs to avail himself to help in investigations.



”The Executive Director would be very much appreciative if you would come to this Office at any convenient time next week (from Wednesday, 18th October, 2017 to Friday, 20th October, 2017) for a discussion on any information you have.”