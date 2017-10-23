Don’t Rush Through Your Good Policies, Else You’ll Fail – Ayariga Tells Akufo-Addo

Related Stories Founder of the All People’s Congress (APC) Dr. Hassan Ayariga says he has a positive view of President Akufo-Addo’s policies as the real programmes to move Ghana forward.



Nonetheless, he said a tactical and pragmatic approach might serve the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) better in terms of its policies rather than to be rushing through an ambitious agenda in a slapdash manner.



Speaking on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM on Friday, October, 20, 2017 Mr Ayariga maintained that the Akufo-Addo administration is taking rash decisions and fears may not have the desired outcome, if it stays on such course.



“I think they should stop rushing. They have made promises, very good policies and I tell you if they can implement it, they are good policies. We all criticized those policies that they cannot, but if they are able to do it then they have moved Ghana one step ahead. But they should stop rushing and put things in place…Do the right thing before you implement. Make sure the structures are properly in place. Now you have implemented free Senior High School; let me say uncooked Free SHS, and you’re having challenges. You are there struggling with that, you have brought in nursing training allowance because they want you to give them. Four years is a long time and they should not do things under pressure”.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a month old into his administration this year described himself as a man in a great hurry and told Ghanaians he’s in a haste to fix the problems of the nation.



“The conditions demand that all of us, each and every one of us tackle every task before us with speed and dedication,” he told his appointees early this year urging them to function effectively and at full force.



After a period of 10 months, this has so far been evident in the implementation of policies such as Free SHS, One-district one-factory, One-district one-warehouse, one-village one-dam, Planting for food and Jobs, restoration of trainee nurses allowance among others.