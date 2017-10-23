Gen Mosquito Will Easily Be Accepted As NPP Gen. Sec. Than Agyepong - Wontumi

Related Stories Suspended General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyepong should have a rethink if he has any dream of ever holding fort as the party's General Secretary.



This is because the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako, politically known as Chairman Wontumi has made it clear that it will be best for Mr Agyepong to kiss the General Secretary position in NPP goodbye.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Chairman Wontumi insisted that Kwabena Agyepong failed in his capacity as General Secretary as his conduct clearly indicated that he wanted his own party [the NPP] to lose the 2016 election.



He maintained that the fact that Kwabena Agyepong attended NPP’s congress at Cape Coast and also attended the inaugural ceremony of President Akufo Addo does not mean he has repented because the likes of Koku Anyidoho and Asiedu Nketia and other political parties graced the occasion.



He stressed that the chances of Asiedu Nketia who led the NDC to defeat in the 2016 elections to cross carpet to the NPP is far brighter than Kwabena Agyepong contesting for the General Secretary position again.



"It will be easier for Asiedu Nketia who led NDC to lose the 2016 election to cross carpet to the NPP than to accept Kwabena Agyepong who was General Secretary but failed to manage the party. He failed to handle his position as General Secretary and he thought NPP would not win but he is not God. It will be difficult for Kwabena Agyepong to be accepted in NPP than Asiedu Nketia”, he stated.



“....we will accept Asiedu Nketia than Kwabena Agyepong who was NPP General Secretary but did not want NPP to win power but God helped us to win the election; it will be difficult for him to come back to become General Secretary again in NPP,” he stressed.



He was of the view that the death of the Upper East Regional Chairman, Mahama Adams, could indirectly be attributed to Kwabena Agyepong’s behaviour in 2015, prior to the general elections.



“He is actually behind the group calling for his return because he wants to now enjoy NPP’s victory without working for it and that is why I won’t allow that”, Chairman Wontumi asserted.