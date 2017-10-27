Disowning NPP Thugs A Step In The Right Direction

Related Stories It is becoming increasingly embarrassing to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as some reprobates in the party continue to take the law into their own hands against appointed public officials.



The recent incident in Karaga in the Northern Region where the Youth Employment Coordinator was attacked for appointing people into the security module of the agency without consulting the constituency chairman got many people blasting the party yesterday during media discussions.



Though the party obviously did not sanction the lawless acts, the buck eventually stops with the elephant family.



It is for this reason that the National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Mr Sammy Awuku, has condemned the act and urged the police to arrest the NPP youth who engaged in violence in Karaga.



He made it clear in an interview on radio yesterday that the NPP does not accept lawlessness from anybody, whether party faithful or not.



“The police should arrest those youth, whether they are NPP or National Democratic Congress or Convention People’s Party. If they are arrested, we as NPP will not contribute finically or legally to release them.



“This is a strong warning to all the youth of the NPP and all that the laws will work. We cannot continue to condone stupidity, we can’t accept that. We take a very serious exception to what happened at Karaga. The President is really working hard to fight against poverty in the country, and so we cannot allow saboteurs to be taking us backwards.



“Let me also caution those who hide behind the actions of the youth to foment trouble that the police will deal with them if they are caught.



“The police should act with dispatch, if the person has violated the law, he must be dealt with, it’s as simple as that.” He stated on Asempa FM.



The Inspector-General of Police, David Asante-Appeatu has also indicated that the police will not tolerate any lawlessness in the country and were ready to apprehend the perpetrators.



The Daily Heritage welcomes the commitment to rein the supporters in, but urges the police to go beyond words and make some arrests.



The hoodlums who misbehaved are known in the area so the police should hit the ground running and set a good example to deter others.