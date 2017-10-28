NPP Killed Ghana Airways - Spio-Garbrah

Related Stories A former Ambassador to the United States and Mexico under former President Rawlings’ regime, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of killing the Ghana Airways.



According to him, the NPP did not only kill the national airlines, but also sold the headquarters, bungalows and lands that belong to the Ghana Airways.



He said the John Kufuor-led NPP government was not satisfied and later sold the landing rights in some other countries.



“A country without an airline; not one. NPP killed Ghana airways. They didn’t just kill it by making the airline not run, they sold its headquarters which is in Airport residential, they sold all their bungalows and all their lands, they sold the landing rights of a Ghanaian airline landing in Rome, New York, Legos and Johannesburg,” he alleged.



The former Trade and Industry Minister who was speaking to Paul Adom Otchere on Good Evening Ghana said, if the country tries to start a new airline today there is no landing rights to schedule a landing or departure in other countries.



He also said since the country lacks a national airline, there was no need for the Aviation Ministry.

