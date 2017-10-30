NEC Likely To Discuss Reinstatement Of Kwabena Agyapong, Paul Afoko – John Boadu

Related Stories Acting National Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it is possible for the conversation to reinstate suspended members of the party to come up at their next Executives meeting.



The National Executive Committee (NEC) of NPP in September 2015 upheld the decision of the Disciplinary Committee to suspend indefinitely the National Chairman, Paul Afoko and the General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong for working against the party’s chances of winning the 2016 elections.



In a discussion on the AM Show on Joy News TV Monday, John Boadu; the acting General Secretary said till date the party has not had any talks about reinstating the duo but it is possible for them to do so in subsequent meetings.



In a response to how soon the two suspended executives will be called back to the fold, Mr. Boadu said: “they were given an indefinite suspension by the Disciplinary Committee which was endorsed and ratified by the National Executive and National Council so they have the authority to lift it”.



He added that the matter could be discussed. “It is possible it might come up”, he said. When we meet as National Executives Committee or National Council these issues can be discussed”, he added.



He was, however, reluctant to speak to whether or not the two suspended executives were useful to the party since the aim of the party was to win the election and they did so comfortably without them. "There are lots of people that helped us to win the elections that you don’t know about; the Imams and other religious leaders all played their part," he said.



“It is possible then that the two might have helped in their own way because they remained part of the party and it is not possible to go around listing the individual contribution of all members of the party,” he said.



Even if the effort was negative it may have helped us to step up our game, he added.





