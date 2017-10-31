"We're Proud Of Ayisi-Boateng" – Ex-TESCON Leaders

Related Stories Past leaders of the governing New Patriotic Party’s tertiary wing TESCON have come out through a statement to praise Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa George Ayisi-Boateng saying they are “proud” of him for saying NPP members are more Ghanaian than others, thus, he would make them his topmost priority before any other Ghanaians.



“We wish to state emphatically that we are very proud of you, H.E. Ayisi-Boateng, the High Commissioner to South Africa,” a statement signed by George Krobea Asante, former TESCON President

GIMPA, Kumasi said.



Mr Ayisi-Boateng made the comment when he spoke at a ceremony to usher in fresh students of Kumasi Technical University into the Tertiary Students Confederacy Network (TESCON) of the governing New Patriotic Party on Sunday, October 29, 2017 in Kumasi.



“This government is doing its best to create job opportunities and me for instance, I told my people over there [that] it is because of NPP that I’m here so the NPP man is my priority. I told them when NDC was in power it was Kwesi Ahwoi who was there, now we are in power, so Ayisi-Boateng is here with you. My topmost priority is the problems of an NPP person before any other Ghanaian, take it or leave it,” he stated.



“Indeed I’m not boasting but I’ve started meeting the NPP groups. Every weekend I meet some group members and I tell you if I had my way, every job opportunity that will come will go to a TESCON member before any other person. And I know my colleague appointees also have the same feeling except that because of IMF we cannot do anything now…,” he added.



He has been widely condemned for his comments with the Minority asking him to resign.



However, the former TESCON leaders said the “backlash and attacks from ‘the babies with sharp teeth’ in opposition” will not dampen their admiration for Mr Ayisi-Boateng. “You have been our source of inspiration during our days in opposition and you continue to inspire us. Travelling from South Africa to attend our programs alone tells us to do more since there is hope for the future because we are always remembered by you.”



WE ARE PROUD OF YOU H.E AYISI BOATENG -- PAST TESCON PRESIDENTS IN ASHANTI REGION



We the past TESCON Presidents bring you greetings from our homes. Although unemployed and waiting patiently for the right time to be fixed, we wish to state emphatically that we are very proud of you, H.E. Ayisi Boateng, the high Commissioner to South Africa.



We have heard and read diverse backlash and attacks from "the babies with sharp teeth" in opposition regarding your statement at a TESCON meeting at Kumasi Technical University that TESCON members are your priority and to that extent, NPP members.



You have been our source of inspiration during our days in opposition and you continue to inspire us. Travelling from South Africa to attend our programs alone tells us to do more since there is hope for the future because we are always remembered by you.



"Onipa nua" affectionately called has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he has TESCON members at heart and we also pledge to be present any time you call on us, we are going to be present.



It is our fervent hope and prayer that very soon, you shall be appointed to an office in Ghana that will aid you to continue helping the youth as you have always envisioned. God continue to bless your positive thoughts for us.



TO PAST TESCON LEADERS



We shall by this call on former and past TESCON leaders in government to turn to TESCON members and aid us since they are our source of inspiration. We shall however forever be grateful to the likes of lawyer Justin Koduah Frimpong (CEO of YEA), lawyer Henry Nana Boakye aka Nana B (deputy CEO of NSS ), Mr Nelson Owusu Ansah ( Ashanti regional youth organizer and YEA director) and many others for their immense support to TESCON in Ashanti region. We recognise your efforts. They have made TESCON members their priority and we really appreciate it.



TO THE OPPOSITION (NDC)



To the opposition, our only advice to them is to concentrate on fixing their tattered party just as the KB's report is suggesting and stop creating something out of nothing because we all saw how they treated our TEIN counterparts.



It was very normal to treat TEIN members special but abomination now to treat TESCON members special. They must get over the elections shock and give proper opposition to the government for the formulation of better policies that will help develop the country.





