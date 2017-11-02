Ayisi Boateng Must Resign – Minority insists

Related Stories Even after rendering an unqualified apology, for his outbursts largely considered partisan, discriminatory and divisive, the Minority in Parliament is maintaining its stance that Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, George Ayisi Boateng, should resign for pledging to prioritize New Patriotic Party (NPP) members in the execution of his mandate.



The Minority in a statement indicated that, Mr. Ayisi Boateng’s apology will not suffice since he initially “treated with contempt our [Ghanaians] demand of him to retract and apologize for his unconscionable, bigoted and unconstitutional remarks.”



Mr. Ayisi Boateng’s apology came almost three days after his initial comments incurred the wrath of Ghanaians.



He also defended his comments saying there was nothing wrong in putting his party and its members first.



Some key officials of the NPP, particularly acting Chairman Freddie Blay, had suggested that Mr. Ayisi Boateng’s comments may have been taken out of context.



Describing the comments as reluctant and insincere, the Minority also enumerated other reasons to press home their demands for Mr. Ayisi Boateng’s resignation.



These reasons are listed below:



That H.E Ayisi Boateng even in the face of overwhelming condemnation and revulsion from many decent minded Ghanaians still chose to adopt a more belligerent, reckless and divisive posture as demonstrated by his reported retort in which he dared the Minority to go to the Supreme Court if we so please.



That H.E Ayisi Boateng rather than express remorse for flagrantly violating Articles 17 and 35 (3) of the Constitution of Ghana, and the requirements of the Oath of Office he swore, unfortunately chose to embark on a pathetic attempt to equalize with non-existing parallels including a wicked effort to denigrate the good name of former president John Evans Atta Mills of blessed memory, mobilizing misguided NPP youth groups, and some ill-advised party leaders to defend his shameful utterances.



That we have confirmed that the said public apology would not have been rendered by the disgraced envoy if he had not been forced by his superiors at the Flagstaff House and the Foreign Ministry coming 72 hours after intense public pressure on Government to act.

That Ghanaians living in South Africa have expressed their displeasure and sense of insecurity under this embattled High Commissioner demanding that he is not retained.



That the conduct of H.E. Ayisi Boateng over the last 96 hours have shown him to be unfit and lacking the temperament of a diplomat to occupy the high office of High Commissioner.