Ayisi Boateng's Apology Letter Is 'Apology Of An Apology Letter' — Mahama

Related Stories Former President John Dramani Mahama has described the apology letter issued by the Ghana’s High Commissioner to the Republic of South Africa, Mr George Ayisi Boateng, following his partisan comments as an “apology of an apology letter”.



“If you read the apology letter, it’s an apology of an apology letter. He said he apologized for the effect of his words, not his words, just the effect. That is the new government under which we are”, President Mahama said.



The former President was speaking at a Unity Walk organised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Regional on Sunday morning.



He also condemned President Akufo-Addo for his inability to dismiss Mr Ayisi Boateng from his post, following his utterly partisan comments.



Mr Ayisi Boateng has received widespread criticism for stating that his first priority as a High Commissioner will be to serve the interest of the members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) first because the NPP members who voted the current government into power are more Ghanaians than other Ghanaians.



The High Commissioner made the remarks when he addressed some members of the party’s Tertiary Students’ Confederacy Network (TESCON) in Kumasi.



Part of Mr Ayisi Boateng’s apology letter read: “I regret the effect of my speech delivered to the young party members which has generated public outcry. I, therefore wish to retract my comments and render an unqualified apology to the presidency and all Ghanaians.”



But ex-President Mahama believes the apology rendered by the commissioner was not sincere and opined that the said letter was likely not to have been written by Mr Ayisi Boateng.