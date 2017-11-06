NDC, NPP Supporters Welcome Ayisi-Boateng In Johannesburg

Related Stories Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Mr George Ayisi-Boateng has returned to post in Johannesburg and received a rousing welcome by both National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters.



Wearing party T-shirts, the supporters welcomed him at the OR Tambo International Airport. Source: Daily Graphic Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.