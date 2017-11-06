Mahama Did Not Call President Akufo-Addo And His Appointees Pigs

Stan Dogbe Related Stories Mr. Stanislav Xoese Dogbe, the former director of communications at the Presidency, has debunked media report that Former President Mahama called President Akufo-Addo and his appointees pigs.



According to the report, the former President while addressing National Democratic Congress (NDC) faithfuls who had gathered in Cape Coast after their unity walk on Sunday, said: "when they [NPP] were looking for your votes, President Akufo-Addo said they shall open the opportunities of this country to all Ghanaians, irrespective of their party or ethnic affiliations. He came to power and now that the *pigs* are enjoying, they say some Ghanaians are more Ghanaian than others. For something like this, you don’t call the person to the Flagstaff House, draft an apology letter for him and ask him to sign. You sack him at once.”



However, Stan Dogbe in a post on facebook, denied the report, describing it as 'another failed but deliberate orchestration'.



Read his full post below



I have seen the deliberately edited video from JoyNews and deliberately shortened transcripts on the walls of journalists like Stephen Anti of Tv3, claiming that John Mahama called Ghanaians pigs.



Just as it was when they proceeded to attempt to accuse Alhassan Suhuyini when he said he won’t “wrestle with pigs”, I see another failed but deliberate orchestration.



This is what President Mahama said, in full:



“But finally, when I talk about the president not putting his foot down, we have a constitution and the Constitution is the supreme law of the land.



If you are a party officer, you can say whatever you want, there’s no problem. You can say, ooh, all jobs should go to NDC people before it goes to NPP people, that’s if you are Allotey Jacobs, you can say that because Government doesn’t pay you, tax payers don’t pay you, you haven’t sworn an oath to anybody.



But when you are appointed as a high commissioner and then you swear an oath of allegiance to the Constitution of Ghana, and the Constitution of Ghana says there shall be no discrimination and that you shall do justice to all manner of persons, then you come and say...



Have you read Animal Farm before? It says all animals are equal. That’s how they started. When they did the revolution, they said all animals are equal. Then when Napoleon and the PIGS started enjoying started enjoying, they had to justify why they were enjoying so they said, all animals are equal but some are more equal than others.



So, when they were looking for your vote, I remember Akufo-Addo, President Akufo-Addo, His Excellency, said we shall open the opportunities of this country to all Ghanaians irrespective of your party, or your ethic affiliation. Do you remember he said that?



So, we did the ‘revolution’ and he came to power, now that the ‘pigs are enjoying’ they say some Ghanaians are more Ghanaian that others...”



Now, tell me if he was referring to Ghanaians as pigs.



Good Morning.