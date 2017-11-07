I Have Not Downloaded GhanaPostGPS But It's A Sham - Murtala

Related Stories A former Deputy minister under the Mahama government Murtala Mohammed says it is far better to download a GPS app on Google than rely on a government-sponsored app, GhanaPostGPS.



Murtala Mohammed admitted he has not downloaded the app to use but has nonetheless 'gone through it".



"Why must I use it when I can easily do that on Google map? It don't necessarily need to download it" he told Joy News Monday.



The GhanaPostGPS is the tech component of a National Digital Address System aimed at formalising Ghana's economy.



The economic initiative became a political talking point after former President John Mahama branded it '419'.



Vice-President Dr Bawumia has replied stating Mahama's comment shows he is clueless about the digital address system and needs to spend time to read about it.



The political fight among the two top politicians is set to ripple down to duels among opposing politicians.



Taking a bite on the issue, the former government appointee said he has been "going through" the app although he has not downloaded it.



Murtala insisted "the biggest fraud ever unleashed on the people of this country by this government" is the introduction of the app.



He maintained that "all the features he is talking about is on Google map". The Vice-President has explained, Google map cannot confirm an address of a subscriber which the locally developed Ghanaian app can do.



The former deputy Trade minister also wanted details on the public procurement processes involved in contracting the developer, VOKACOM.



"We want to find out, how was contract given? Was it sole sourcing? was it restrictive tendering. If it is restrictive tendering there are conditions under which restrictive tendering can be done. We want to find out", he demanded to know.



It is public knowledge that the developers of the app, VOKACOM won the contract through a competitive bidding process.



Government has already stated six companies were shortlisted out of 27 applicants after which the Central Tender Review Board of the Ministry of Finance settled on the company.





