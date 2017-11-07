Ada East DCE Takes Office

Related Stories The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey, has sworn in Sarah Dugbakie Pobee as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ada East.



The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) on Monday, was in fulfillment of Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20(1) of the Local Government Act 2016 (Act 936).



Miss Sarah Dugbakie Pobee was last Friday endorsed by the assembly after three attempts.



Leading the DCE to take the Oaths of Secrecy, Allegiance and the Official Mr Ashittey urged her to constantly abreast herself with the Constitution of Ghana, the Local Governance Act and the Procurement Act 2003 (Act 663).



The other documents she was charged to be conversant with are the Public Financial Management Act 2016 (ACT 921), the Integrated Audit Agency Act 2003 (Act 658), the Local Government Service Protocols and Delivery Standards and the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information Systems (GIFMIS).



“As you are already aware, the environment in which you are going to operate is sophisticated and murky with the dynamics of the assembly systems some years back in terms of socio-economic, political, technical and administrative dimensions have changed considerably.”



“Some aspects of the work of the assembly have become more prominent and challenging and will require that you learn fast to adapt to the system,” he remarked.



The regional minister, who did not mince words, charged the DCE to be very courteous and cooperate with the assembly members, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, traditional authorities and others to ensure the rapid development of the area during her tenure of office.



The Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, Elizabeth Sackey, urged the DCE to be a team player and unite the various groups in the assembly for development.



She urged Ms Dugbakie Pobee never to sever her relationship with her Creator, adding that she should always consult for divine breakthrough.