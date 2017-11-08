Napo Chides Mahama For Neglecting Progressively Free SHS Beneficiaries

Related Stories Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has accused former President, John Dramani Mahama, of neglecting beneficiaries of his progressively free SHS policy in their second year.



In 2015, the administration of the ex-president introduced the progressively free SHS policy.



A statement signed by the then acting Director-General of Ghana Education Service (GES), Jacob A.M Kor, stated that the government would cater for the fees of all beneficiary students.



But speaking yesterday in an interview with Starr News, Dr Opoku-Prempeh said not a dime was paid by the previous administration to cover the students.



“The second year of his progressively free SHS was being extended to 100,000 students in boarding schools…till president Mahama left, not a single student had been on that [financial] scholarship,” he said.



He stressed: “I said till president Mahama left…I am speaking on authority, not one student…the records are there. The facts speak for themselves and not a single student in a secondary school out of the 100,000 had been awarded scholarship.”