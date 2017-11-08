Yaw Boateng Gyan Throws Weight Behind Ex-Prez Mahama

Related Stories Former National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has openly endorsed the candidature of former President John Mahama as flagbearer of the party; eventhough the latter is yet to declare his intention whether to seek contest the 2020 general election.



So far, Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi; a former Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah, the long-serving MP for Nadowli-Kaleo, Alban Kingsford Bagbin; former Trade minister, Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah; MP for Odododiodoo, Nii Lantey Vanderpuiye and party member, Stephen Atubiga have all expressed interest in the position.



Even though the former President has not confirmed a come-back bid, Mr Yaw Boateng Gyan believes he is the best candidate to lead the NDC in the next general elections.



Contributing to a panel discussion on PeaceFM's Kokrokoo Wednesday, the former NDC National Organiser stated; "even my children are mentioning his name…he stands tall and he is the one going to win. I don’t know why NDC will want to choose a different candidate because he has been marketed already…” he stated.



Meanwhile, the Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Allotey Jacobs believes when the former President is selected as the flagbearer for the party for election 2020, he will win.