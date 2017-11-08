Allotey Jacobs Says Dzifa Attivor Did Not Resign

Related Stories Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has disclosed that the then Mahama-led government asked former Minister of Transport, Dzifa Attivor to resign.



Madam Dzifa Attivor, it would be recalled, resigned over the controversial branding of 116 buses for the Metro Mass Bus Transit Company which cost GhȻ3.6million.



She tendered in her resignation as Minister due to the issues surrounding the branding of the 116 buses.



However, speaking during a panel discussion on Peace FM’s morning show, ‘Kokrokoo’ Wednesday, Allotey Jacobs said Dzifa Attivor was asked to go and that she didn’t resign on her own volition.



"She resigned upon instruction that she should do so…" he disclosed. Source: Rebecca Addo Tetteh/Peacefmonline.com