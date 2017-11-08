Gov't Not In A Hurry To Prosecute NDC Officials - NPP MP

Related Stories Chairman of Parliaments Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, Bernard Abdallah Banda has said that his government is not in a hurry to prosecute officials of the previous government who in one way or the other misused state funds.



According to him, the committee is currently working on the office of the Special Prosecutor Bill, which will mainly centre on public sector corruption cases.



In an interview with Citi FM news, the Chairman for the committee who is also the Offinso South Member of Parliament [MP] assured the Bill will soon be pushed through before the budget reading, later this month.



Mr. Abdallah Banda advised that citizens wait patiently for what the office of the Special Prosecutor settles on.



“For calls of prosecution, let’s wait and hear what the Attorney General may come up with because it is within the remit of the Attorney General (AG) aided by the police or law enforcement agency or Police Service to carry out investigations. It is within the remits of the AG to decide which cases to prosecute and which cases not to prosecute,” he said.



He continued with requirements needed to bring somebody before the law.



“Before you take any matter to court, you need to weigh the facts, you need to carry out thorough and comprehensive investigations and you need to come up with certain facts that are of probating value before you proceed to court.”



He said his government will make sure it goes through the right and appropriate means to call victims to order.



“If you hurriedly proceed to court because you want Mr. A or Mr. B to be prosecuted in order to satisfy political A or political B, your facts may not be adequate enough to prosecute the matter, and this government is not in hurry to rush any matter to court for the sake of prosecution. This government is taking its time to do what is legitimately and legally expected of it,” he added.











