Call To Sack Energy Minister Is Needless – Charles Owusu

A communication team of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Charles Owusu has described as "needless" call by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for Weija-Gbawe Constituency, Mr. Ofori Ampomah for the Energy Minister, Mr. Boakye Agyarko to be sacked by the president.



According to him, Mr. Ofori Ampomah’s call is a distraction approach to dent the good works the minister is doing.



“Ghanaians can testify how hardworking Mr. Boakye Agyarko is. Our power crisis situation is now stable so why should the president sack such a hardworking appointee? He questioned



To Mr. Ampomah, who doubles as the Chairman for ECG Contractors Association - his call on the president to relieve the minister from his post has become necessary because “Mr. Agyarko’s continuous stay in office will affect the electoral fortunes of the NPP in 2020”



He is unhappy about what he termed as the recent ‘abusive and divisive’ statements by Mr. Agyarko against the workers of ECG following their stance on the on-going concession of the ECG by government.



“Mr. President, my advice is that change the Energy Minister, Mr. Boakye Agyarko, immediately because he is not performing at all. The actions and inactions of the energy minister are killing and destroying the rapport the NPP government has had with the teeming workers of ECG and state energy agencies.



“…why should the minister verbally attack workers of the ECG by describing them as ‘incompetent workers who do not have expertise and skills to manage the ECG well? So the issue is either the president continues to allow the minister to hold his position or we lose the 2020 election to the opposition NDC.” He said



But Charles Owusu in an interview with Peacefmonline.com pleaded with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ignore such unnecessary calls from Mr. Ampomah and the likes.



“I know the president is focused and will not heed to such baseless calls to sack ministers” he said