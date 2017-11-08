Don't Drag NPP Into Kwabena Agyepong/Wontumi Feud - Obiri Boahene

Related Stories Deputy General Secretary for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahene has asked the public not to drag the ruling party into the rift between the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako and suspended General Secretary, Kwabena Agyepong.



According to him the law suit against Bernard Antwi Boasiako has nothing to do with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the two are old enough to decide on rights and wrongs in their lives.



Suspended General Secretary of the NPP, Mr.Kwabena Agyepong has hauled the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP Bernard Antwi Boasiako and the Multimedia Group before the High Court over alleged defamatory comments.



Chairman Wontumi is alleged to have said that the indefinitely suspended NPP General Secretary betrayed his party by associating with elements of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a bid to work against the NPP.



In a letter dated October 30, 2017, Mr. Agyepong’s lawyer, Nana Freduah Agyeman Osborn, said his client is asking the court to issue “an order compelling the first defendant [Mr Boasiako] to immediately cause to be retracted the defamatory statement via the same medium used in making them [comments], thus through the frequency modulation of the second defendant and to render an unqualified apology to the plaintiff via the same media”.



He also wants “an order of the court compelling the first defendant to pay an amount of GHc 400, 000 as punitive and exemplary damages to the plaintiff [him] as damages for the defamatory comments.”



But Chairman Wontumi in an interview with Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's 6pm News bulletin on Tuesday, said he is yet to receive the suit from Kwabena Agyepong and his lawyer.



Nana Obiri Boahen on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show said the issue does not concern the party as there are pressing issues confronting the party than Agyepong’s suit and his reinstatement.



“It is their issue and so I don’t want to go into the matter which concern two adults in the party, and I don’t think the party also wants to go there; let’s keep it there as it is. The two are adults and not minors who know their lefts from their rights and therefore let’s stay out of it. If you debate the issue, it will be prejudicial,” he averred.



He stressed that “it is not the first time someone has summoned somebody in court and it will not be the last time someone will summon somebody in court and so let’s allow the matter to be as it is now”.