Rawlings’ Office Denies ‘Land Grab’ Report

The office of former President Jerry John Rawlings has denied, yet again, claims that he has illegally appropriated to himself a four-acre state land at Ridge in Accra.



Mr. Kobina Andoh Amoakwa who speaks for Rawlings, says even though the former president officially applied for a piece of land to establish a foundation, the process was yet to be consummated.



He therefore described rehashed claims that Rawlings was among a clique that had allegedly grabbed state lands as untrue, urging the media to seek clarification on matters involving the former president.



Early in January this year, similar claims were made against Rawlings but were later found to be untrue.



According to Kobina Andoh, the former president officially requested to acquire the said plot of land, adjunct to and including his present residence and offices, during the Mahama Administration. However approval was issued to the sector minister after the elections in December 2016 and the follow up processes were never concluded.



“No lease agreement was reached with the government. These are matters we have dealt with comprehensively in the recent past. Nothing has changed and there is nothing new. The current reports have only been rehashed and there is no truth in them”, he said.