Dr. Bawumia Is An ‘Ample Liar’ – Allotey Jacobs

Related Stories Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], Allotey Jacobs has described Vice-President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia as an ‘ample liar’.



He said due to the Vice President’s actions, the country will soon crush as almost all his policies and decisions are not making our economy attractive.



“Actions and directives taken by the Vice-President are disgracing the President because I personally have respect for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and he deserves his Presidency since he worked very hard for it. It is the Lord that elects a leader and not a nation,” he said.



According to him, if left to the President alone some economic decisions and policies won’t have taken effect but they have come into place because the Vice President who claims to be a ‘Chief Economist’ have accepted them as good for the state, therefore its implementation.



Having a take on the President’s visit to the Tema Harbour on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ programme, Allotey Jacobs stated that “in Ghana every law benefits a particular group of people, so no matter how strict the President wants to work at the paperless system introduced at our ports through his constant visits, some individuals will still find their way of getting their own capital out of it.”



“My only advise to the government on this paperless structure is to do a widely constant education, to keep it vibrant and in good state since a lot of citizens don’t understand the system, therefore the call for its closure,” he added.







