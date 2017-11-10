Go On ‘Thank You Tour’ – Ex-Prez Mahama Urged

Related Stories All 10 regional chairmen of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have asked former president John Mahama to embark on a ‘Thank you tour’ to appreciate party loyalists for their support during the December 2016 polls.



They believe the tour, although belated, will help in the party’s reconciliatory and healing process.



Following the NDC’s defeat in the December 2016, there appear to be pockets of disgruntled members divided over who was responsible for the party’s defeat.



The National leadership of the party tasked a special Committee led by Prof. Kwesi Botchwey to tour the country to listen to concerns of party members after it was evident the many of the party’s supporters were not happy with the results of the election.



The party has also undertaken 3 Unity Walks in Accra, Tamale and Cape Coast as part of the healing process.



The 10 regional chairmen of the party, under whose leadership the party suffered the electoral defeat believe the former President’s “thank you tour” will help in such efforts to ensure peace and unity within the party ahead of the 2020 polls.



Regional chairman back Mahama for 2020



After a meeting with the former President on Thursday, the chairmen urged John Mahama to consider calls for him to contest the party’s primaries and represent it as flagbearer in the 2020 general elections.



In its communiqué after the meeting, it said, “At a meeting held today, Thursday November 09, 2017, in Cantonments, Accra with HE John Dramani Mahama, former President of the Republic of Ghana, we the ten (10) regional chairpersons of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have: Invited the former President to, as a matter of urgency, embark on the delayed and much-awaited ‘Thank You Tour’ to thank supporters of the NDC for supporting him through his tenure and the party over the years;

Called on HE John Dramani Mahama to consider the request of teeming supporters of the NDC and Ghanaians to lead the party to the 2020 General Elections.”



The 10 Chairmen who signed the communique are; Mr Kobina Ade-Coker, Greater Accra; Mr Micheal Aidoo, Western; Alhaji Mumuni Bolnaba, Upper East; Mr John K. Gyapong, Volta; Mr Opoku Atuahene, Brong Ahafo; and Mr Matthew Song-Aabo, Upper West; Mr Bismark Tawiah Boateng, Eastern; and Mr Yaw Obimpeh, Ashanti.



The others are Alhaji Sofo Azorka, Northern and Mr Allotey Jacobs of the Central Region.