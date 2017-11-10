Spio, Others In Limbo As NDC Regional Chairmen Back Mahama For 2020

Related Stories All 10 Regional Chairmen of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday issued a communique, backing the candidature of John Dramani Mahama for election 2020.



Even though the former President has not yet declared his intention to run for the presidency again, the regional chairmen urged him to "consider the request of teeming supporters of the NDC and Ghanaians to lead the party to the 2020 General Elections."



In a brief statement, they also urged John Mahama to embark on a “Thank you” tour of the country to thank party loyalists for their support during the December 2016 polls.



Read the communique below:



At a meeting held today, Thursday November 09, 2017, in Cantonments, Accra with HE John Dramani Mahama, former President of the Republic of Ghana, we the ten (10) regional chairpersons of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have:



1. Invited the former President to, as a matter of urgency, embark on the delayed and much-awaited ‘Thank You Tour’ to thank supporters of the NDC for supporting him through his tenure and the party over the years;



2. Called on HE John Dramani Mahama to consider the request of teeming supporters of the NDC and Ghanaians to lead the party to the 2020 General Elections;



The 10 Chairmen so signed the communique are; Mr Kobina Ade-Coker, Greater Accra; Mr Micheal Aidoo, Western; Alhaji Mumuni Bolnaba, Upper East; Mr John K. Gyapong, Volta; Mr Opoku Atuahene, Brong Ahafo; and Mr Matthew Song-Aabo, Upper West; Mr Bismark Tawiah Boateng, Eastern; and Mr Yaw Obimpeh, Ashanti. The others are Alhaji Sofo Azorka, Northern and Mr Allotey Jacobs of the Central Region.