Minority Holds Roundtable On 2018 Budget

The Minority in Parliament will be holding a roundtable on the yet-to-be presented government budget statement on Monday, 13 November.



The discussion will be chaired by Minority Leader Haruna Idrisu. Former Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam constituency, Cassiel Ato Forson will be delivering an address during the discussion.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to deliver the budget to Parliament on Wednesday, 15 November.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that the budget will set in motion the process for the review of electricity tariffs.



According to President Akufo-Addo, “In the budget to be read by the brilliant Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Wednesday, 15 November, I am sure you will hear some good news, in this regard. Industry is going to be given all the assistance we can muster.”



The President was speaking at the 6th Association of Ghana Industries’ Ghana Industry and Quality Awards held at the Banquet Hall of the State House, on Saturday, 11th November, 2017, when he made this known.



Excited that “businesses are no longer burdened by the erratic power supply that wrecked our nation in recent years”, President Akufo-Addo noted that ‘dumsor’ appears now to be a thing of an unlamented past, thanks to the work done by the Minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko.





