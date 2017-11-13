Related Stories Former Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports under former President Mahama’s administration, Joseph Yamin has said that Ghanaians within the 10 months of Akufo-Addo’s government have regretted voting against John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to him, the poor approach by which Akufo-Addo’s government is running the country shows evidently that should the opposition NDC go back to Ghanaians with John Mahama as Presidential Candidate, Ghanaians will want to remedy the mistake they made.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the former Deputy Minister for Ashanti Region again asserted that clearly Ghanaians know very well that voting for National Democratic Congress (NDC) and John Mahama is the surest bet for 2020.



He stressed that with the way Ghanaians trooped at Madina Evangelical Presbyterian Church during its 50 anniversary celebration to cheer former President John Mahama, forgetting their political affiliation and the fact that they were in church clearly show that Ghanaians are fed up with Akufo- Addo’s government.



He said everything shows clearly that Ghanaians have regretted voting against John Mahama and the NDC as a political party.



According to Joseph Yamin the former President cannot disappoint Ghanaians by saying he will not contest again, threatening that he will not be allowed to stay in peace in Ghana if he decides not to contest in 2020.



“ John Mahama is our surest bet for 2020, if he says he will not contest again then we will look at the other competent people (like Alban Bagbin,Spio-Garbrah, Joshua Alabi) . . . John Mahama cannot say he won’t contest, if he doesn’t know and he makes that mistake that he won’t contest again, not only will the NDC not forgive him but Ghanaians," he stated.



He therefore urged all NDC presidential hopefuls to rally behind former President John Mahama as they can attest to the fact that he [Mahama] is ahead of them to wrestle power from the NPP.



"Constitutionally he still has a chance of coming back," Yamin told Okay FM.



“ . . Ghanaians who are crying are not crying for NDC to comeback, they are crying that John Mahama should come, they know the constitution gives him another opportunity to complete his mandate . . . when you go to Kumasi they know very well that if John Mahama was still in power, Kejetia would have been opened for construction to begin at the Central market," he indicated.