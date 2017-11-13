Sack 10 ‘Bootlickers’ Chairmen – NDC Youth

Allotey Jacobs, Central Regional Chairman Related Stories Some youth of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are calling for action to be taken against the 10 Regional Chairmen of the party, who asked former President John Dramani Mahama to lead the party in the 2020 general elections.



A group calling itself Victory 2020 National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Coalition said action must be taken against the regional chairmen.



They called on the Council of Elders of the party to take serious action against the 10 regional chairmen to save the party from lawlessness, unparalleled sycophancy and nauseating levels of greed, which will endanger the chances of the party in the 2020 elections.



“The stance of the chairmen is ‘biased’ and cannot help the party have natural, fair and clean reorganization process which would lead to the election of executives and a presidential candidate.



The 10 regional chairmen of the NDC at meeting with former President Mahama on last Thursday impressed on him to embark on a ‘Thank you’ tour although belated to thank loyalists of their party for their support during his tenure as president.



They also asked him to take advantage of the opportunity to lead the party again for the 2020 elections.



A statement signed by one Francis Anane, Programmes Manager said, “That solo act of these 10 Regional Chairmen, who double assignment members of the National Executive Council (NEC) constitutes a flagrant disrespect for the reorganisation road map announced by the same NEC that they represent in our regions.



“Their sycophantic and bootlicking effort to stampede every member of the party into doing their bidding is a cancerous tissue which must be terminated swiftly in order not to have it fester and eat up the whole body of the party. To watch on means the entire fabric of the party can snub the reorganisation timetable and go bootlicking the former President, laying postrate and endorsing him, even as it will constitute another humiliating defeat at the polls come 2020.”



They appealed to the NEC and Council of Elders to ask the 10 infamous and lawless regional chairmen to step aside and allow peace to prevail since their action would jeopardize the reorganization of the party.



“We are hereby calling on the Council of Elders to summon the Functional and National Executives council of the party to an emergency meeting to discuss the way forward of the party, following the show of disrespect for NEC, as the Regional Chairmen have amply stated in their action.



“We are asking the party’s pot of wisdom vested in the Council of Elders to show gravitas this time by demanding that the 10 Regional Chairmen step aside in order to ensure that the reorganisation process continues without their influence.



“We cannot have biased Regional Chairmen in charge of the reorganisation in our regions,” according to the group.