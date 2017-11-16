Nigerian Governor Set To unveil Prez Akufo-Addo's Statue In Owerri - PHOTO

The statue of President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana is completed in Owerri, Imo state and is ready to be unveiled by Governor Rochas Okorocha.

The Imo state governor has honoured President Jacob Zuma of South Africa and President Helen Sirleaf-Johnson with statues in the state and it seems the Ghanaian president is next in line.

The governor came under serious criticism when he unveiled the statues of the two African president and is likely going to be criticised for this latest one. Okorocha said that he is ready for probe over the statues he erected in honour of South Africa’s president and Liberian president.

NAIJ.com gathered that the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Sunday, November 12, called for the probe of Okorocha over the statues which he “may have spent over N1billion of public funds to build”. The statues sparked outrage from Nigerians who saw it as unnecessary.

But in a statement on Tuesday, November 14, Sam Onwuemeodo, chief press secretary to the governor, said SERAP should have stopped at its call for a probe and not “pass judgements”.