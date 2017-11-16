Maybe They Can’t Think Far – Otiko Djaba

Related Stories The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba has hailed the government’s 2018 budget statement and economic policy as a hopeful one for job creation.



In an interview with Graphic Online moments after Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta had presented the budget statement to Parliament on Wednesday, Ms Djaba said for a government that campaigned on promises to create jobs for the youth, it was heart-warming that the budget was bold about job creation initiatives.



She said the plan to employ 100,000 graduates under the proposed Nation Builders Corps and other initiatives bode well for the youth, describing the entire budget as a miracle.



She said job creation was a process and expressed the hope that many of the jobless youth will have the patience to wait on the Nana Addo administration to fulfil its promise.



She said the source of her joys was also that the new government had implemented the Free Senior High School promise, saying as far she was concerned, Ghana is the winner should the free SHS policy succeed.



According to Ms Otiko Djaba, free SHS means no girl-child will be left at home during school hours, and that also translates to no more child marriage, and child labour.



She prayed that if everything else would fail, the free SHS policy should succeed to permanently spare the girl-child the dangers they have been accustomed to.