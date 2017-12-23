I Have Performed Creditably- Akufo-Addo

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo has stated that he has performed creditability in his first year of office.



"I have put my critics and opponents to shame’’ he said.



The president said he had laid the foundation needed for the building of a sound nation in agriculture, education and health and said next year, his government would focus on jobs for all.



The President made the declaration at a rally in Koforidua to climax his three day tour of the Eastern Region.



The President, as part of his tour, visited the Volta River Authority (VRA), met with the chiefs and people of Upper Manya Krobo District, paid a courtesy call on the Kwahumanhene and inspected completed works on the Nkawkaw-Atibie Road and the proposed Technical College at Akyem Afosu.



The President on the last day of the tour visited Agro-Tech Ghana Limited at Apedwa, one of the largest hatchery and poultry farm in the country, attended President’s children party at Kyebi, inspected the abandoned affordable housing project at Koforidua and rounded it up with a durbar of chiefs and people of New Juaben.



The Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Prof. Oti Boateng appealed to the government to take a second look at the conspicuous absence of Koforidua in the proposed Eastern Railway line, given the centrality of Koforidua to the economy and transportation in the Region.



This omission, he said, has the potential of depressing the economy of Koforidua and its environs with its resultant creation of massive unemployment within the New Juaben Municipality and other important market centres linked to it.