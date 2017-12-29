PNC Slams Mornah For Calling For Israeli Ambassador’s Expulsion

Related Stories The People’s National Convention (PNC), has condemned its National Chairman, Bernard Mornah, over his calls for the expulsion of Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Ami Mehl, saying that is not a party position.



Mr. Mornah made the call following statements from the Ambassador describing Ghana’s vote against the US on making Jerusalem the capital of Israel as a ‘regrettable mistake’.



According to Mr. Mornah, the Israeli Ambassador had shown gross disrespect to the integrity of the President Akufo-Addo and the people of Ghana by his comments.



In a statement issued shortly after the UN vote, the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana expressed his country’s disappointment over the vote. The statement said it was hopeful that Ghana will not repeat “such mistake” in subsequent motions before the General Assembly.



Speaking to Citi News, Vice Chairman of the PNC, Henry Asante, reprimanded Mr. Mornah and dissociated the party from the call.



“…So long as the party is concerned, the party has not made any statement or come together to think of anything of that nature, so for the Chairman to go out to make that statement is a surprise to some of us. We can assume that he was making it out of his personal conviction, and with that we have no qualms with it. But the party will not take kindly to him being associated with it “he said



He noted that any statement that comes from the party must be well-thought through and must be approved by the leader.