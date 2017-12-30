Sack Presidential Staffer For Insulting Ghanaian Youth - Sammy Gyamfi To Akufo-Addo

Related Stories A leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) national communication team, Sammy Gyamfi has called on President Akufo-Addo as a matter urgency relieve Ms. Clara Napaapa Tia Sulemana, a Presidential Staffer at the Presidency of her position over her supposed mocking insults of unemployed Ghanaian youth in the country.



The Presidential Staffer, Ms. Napaga Tia Sulemana has come under fire following what many have described as a “reckless” Facebook post.



The government official had warned Ghanaians who have been approaching her with their CVs for employment to desist in 2018.



“Those of you who usually meet me at events and immediately want to submit your CV for employment, this nonsense should end in 2017,” she wrote on Facebook.



To this, Sammy Gyamfi has called on President Akufo-Addo to sack her immediately without any delay to serve as a deterrent to other government appointees subsequently.



According to him the Government was among other reasons, voted in by Ghanaians who believed in their 'job creation agenda'.



"We all recall that, the theme for the NPP manifesto was christened 'Change: an agenda for jobs'. Indeed, the NPP won power on the back of a job creation agenda".



He asked, "Is this what they promised us? Where are the 51 Factories they promised in their first year in power? Where are the 750,00 jobs they promised under the Youth in Agric Program? Where are the dams? Just to mention but a few".



He maintained that the conduct of Ms. Napaapa goes to reinforce the fact that the NPP government is totally clueless about job creation.



He is therefore calling on the Youth Wing of all the Political Parties in the country to condemn these shameful comments by the Presidential Staffer.



"I also wish to encourage all the unemployed youth of Ghana, to continue to stay strong, and not be demoralized by the unfortunate comments of Ms. Napaapa, for once there is life, there is always hope", he assured.



Below is the full statement



SACK CLARA NAPAAGA TIA FOR INSULTING GHANAIAN YOUTH



30th December, 2017.



On 29th December, 2017, the youth of Ghana received the worst New Year message they could ever ask for from a Presidential Staffer. In a Facebook post by Ms. Clara Napaaga Tia, one of the young Presidential Staffers of His Excellency President Akuffo-Addo, she wrote: “those of you who usually meet me at events and immediately want to submit your CVs for employment, this nonsense should end in 2017”.



Like many Ghanaian youth, I am completely appalled by the insensitivity and arrogance displayed by Ms. Napaaga Tia. After enduring one of the most difficult festive periods in recent times, characterized by untoward economic hardship, the Ghanaian youth would have thought that a government that promised them hope only 12 months ago, would reassure them that, the dawning of a New Year 2018, would see the actualization of this hope into real jobs for the teeming unemployed youth of this country.



However, this was not to be, as Ms. Napaaga Tia, in a very scornful and condescending manner, issued a rather contemptuous and stern warning to the innocent youth of this country, to stay off from continuously harassing her for employment in 2018.



Indeed, this is yet the most insulting remark to the teeming unemployed youth of this country, including the youth of the governing NPP. What the over 1 million unemployed youth of this country need from government officials in these hard times is hope and encouragement.



It is sad that persons associated with the President who promised the youth jobs will turn around and make such a mockery of the youth. This is a complete stab in the back of the youth, and a sacrilegious sin which cannot be forgiven by the Ghanaian youth.



It is the modest expectation of the youth of this country that, government officials who are paid by their hard-earned taxes, would exhibit sensitivity and responsiveness to their plight, rather than seek to ridicule and spite them in the face.



The most disturbing part of this debacle, is the fact that, this height of arrogance of power is coming from Clara Napaaga, a 30 year-old lady, who has no work experience whatsoever. Unlike most Ghanaian youth, Clara was privileged to have been employed at the Flagstaff House just after her National Service. Today, owing to her opportune position, she takes home a salary of GH?14,000, with several accompanying benefits. The state has given her a V8 Land cruiser, a saloon car, among others. She receives free fuel and several other benefits, and hence has developed the nerves and effrontery to dish out a stern warning to the youth of this country who haven’t been privileged like her.



Such pomposity and arrogance, which is unheard of in our political dispensation, must be condemned in no uncertain terms.



I wish to underscore the fact that, the habit of young people presenting their CVs to government officials for jobs is not a new phenomenon. In fact, this practice is very normal in a country with high levels of unemployment like ours. Therefore, Clara Napaaga only finds this irritating because of the largess she is enjoying today.



It is worthy of note, that, the derisive posture of Ms. Clara Napaaga is a betrayal of the mandate the Ghanaian people gave to this government a year ago. Her thoughts completely betray the social contract between the government and the millions of unemployed youth who voted for them.



We all recall that, the theme for the NPP manifesto was christened “Change: an agenda for jobs”. Indeed, the NPP won power on the back of a job creation agenda.



Is this what they promised us? Where are the 51 Factories they promised in their first year in power? Where are the 750,000 jobs they promised under the Youth in Agric Program? Where are the dams? Just to mention but a few.



All that the Ghanaian youth have been treated to, so far, are a litany of failed promises, nepotism and cronyism. Clara Napaaga’s bellicose effusions only go to reinforce the fact that this government is totally clueless about job creation, and that she does not believe that the promises and policies of government to create jobs in 2018 will yield any results.



Like many Ghanaian youth, I take serious exception to the rather belated and face-effacing apology of Ms. Napaaga. I am even more incensed by her attempts to belittle her own comments as a joke. This face-saving move is very insulting and untenable. The issue of unemployment which is a national security issue and a time bomb waiting to explode cannot be trifled with by any government official.



In any case, we all recall how Ms. Napaaga recently insisted on the resignation of the Deputy Minister of Agric, William Quaitoo, over the latter’s comments he made against Northerners, even after he had apologized. I reckon that the same standard must be applied to Ms. Napaaga.



I wish to conclude by calling on the Youth Wings of all Political Parties in Ghana, to condemn these shameful comments by the Presidential Staffer. This issue is not a political matter, and hence cannot pass for business as usual.



I call on President Akuffo-Addo to sack Ms. Napaaga Tia if he does not endorse her repugnant conduct. It is my earnest prayer that the President will not on this occasion, turn himself into a spokesperson and a clearing agent for Ms. Napaaga, as he has done for most of his errant appointees.



I also wish to encourage all the unemployed youth of Ghana, to continue to stay strong, and not be demoralized by the unfortunate comments of Ms. Napaaga, for once there is life, there is always hope.



...Signed...

Sammy Gyamfi

(Member of NDC National Communication Team)