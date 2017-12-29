CHRAJ Findings On Finance Minister Vindicate Us— Minority MPs

Related Stories The Minority in Parliament has stated that findings by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta over US$ 2.25 million bond vindicate the minority’s position that the bond issuance was fraught with irregularities and did not comply with Ghanaian law.



According to the leadership of the Minority, CHRAJ in its summary of key findings noted several breaches of statutory regulations governing the issuance of bonds and cited the minister for conduct bordering on criminality.



The Minority in a statement signed and issued by its Leader, Haruna Iddrisu on Friday December 29, 2017 said: “It is the considered position of the Minority that the adverse findings contained in the decision of the CHRAJ vindicate our position that the US$ 2.25 Billion bond issuance was fraught with irregularities and did not comply with Ghanaian law”.





MINORITY STATEMENT ON DAMNING FINDINGS AGAINST FINANCE MINISTER BY CHRAJ IN US$ 2.25 MILLION BOND INVESTIGATION



The Minority Caucus in Parliament has become aware of findings contained in the decision of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) on a complaint filed against the Finance Minister over the infamous US$ 2.25 billion bond in March this year.



Contrary to some publications on a number of online portals to the effect that the Finance Minister has been cleared of wrongdoing, CHRAJ in its decision agrees largely with our stated position from the very beginning that the bond issuance did not follow due process.



CHRAJ in its summary of key findings noted several breaches of statutory regulations governing the issuance of bonds and cited the Minister for conduct bordering on criminality.



It is the considered position of the Minority that the adverse findings contained in the decision of the CHRAJ vindicate our position that the US$ 2.25 Billion bond issuance was fraught with irregularities and did not comply with Ghanaian law.



We will engage the media next week to provide details of our position on the outcome of the investigations and consequential matters.



We wish Ghanaians a happy new year.



Haruna Iddrisu (MP)



Minority Leader



29th December, 2017



Accra