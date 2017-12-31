NDC Marks 31st December Revolution In Grand Style (PHOTOS)

Related Stories Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Sunday celebrated the 36th anniversary of the 31st December Revolution day in Ho.



Party supporters and sympathizers were clad in party colours as they thronged the Nfodjo Park after partaking in a route march as part of the activities for the day.



The event was attended by Former Presidents, John Dramani Mahama and Jerry John Rawlings, NDC presidential hopefuls, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, and Dr. Joshua Alabi and many others.



The celebration which was dubbed: “Uniting around the Principles of Probity, Accountability and Social Justice”, featured the ritual ceremonial wreath laying and lighting of the perpetual flame.















Source: Peacefmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.