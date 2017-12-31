What Fmr Prez Mahama Said At 31st Dec. Revo. Celebration

library image Related Stories Former President John Dramani Mahama has once again accepted responsibility for the party’s loss in the 2016 general elections.



Speaking at the 36th anniversary of the 31st December Revolution the former president noted that, attempts by his government to undertake huge economic transformations caused the party’s defeat in the 2016 elections.



"In the last four years, because of the need to undertake certain important reforms, in order that the economy will grow exponentially, we must take storm actions, and when you have an opportunistic opponents who are ready take advantage of any such difficulty, then you will have the kind of result we all found. I won’t stand over the milk and weep, that milk will never come back into the cup. So what we need to do is to work on the Kwesi Botchwey report’’



This year’s 31st December revolution event was held under the theme, “Uniting around the principles of probity, accountability, and social justice” and was held at Ho, Volta Region.





