31st Dec. Revo: Mahama Was Not Late, Rawlings Has Apologised

Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, Member of Parliament for Ho West constituency in the Volta Region has denied claims that former President John Dramani Mahama was late to the 36th commemoration of the 31st December Revolution held in Ho on Sunday, 31 December, 2017.



Mr Bedzrah, who was the Chairman of the local organising committee in a statement, said “we wish to state emphatically from the outset that former President Mahama was not late to the Revolution Day event.”



The statement explained that: “What transpired leading to the remarks of the Founder of the NDC and former President, Jerry John Rawlings was an apparent communication lapse. Former President Mahama's Office was informed to arrive at 10am. It should be noted that Former President Mahama duly complied and in fact arrived earlier at 9:50am".



The statement further indicated that: "it must be well acknowledged that Former President Rawlings after having been informed of these facts, in a statesmanly manner, publicly corrected the impression he had created earlier and apologised to President Mahama.”



Background



Mr Mahama was accused of arriving late at the event by Former President Jerry John Rawlings. Mr Rawlings, speaking at the event was not enthused that official programmes are held up in wait for Mr Mahama before commencement.



“He has not learnt the lesson of how not to be late for functions. Each time they keep me waiting just because of him. Ladies and gentlemen, don’t worry he will learn it,” Mr Rawlings said.







