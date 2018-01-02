Akufo Addo’s Gov't Softening Grounds For Dev't; 2018 Will Be Better - Freddie Blay

Related Stories Acting Chairman of the ruling New Patruiotic Party (NPP), Hon. Freddie Blay claims President Akufo Addo’s government has managed to stop the economy from collapsing.



According to him, the grounds for development of the country have been softened since the myriad economic challenges confronting the country have been addressed by the present administration.



Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosi Sen afternoon political program, the Acting NPP Chairman gave the assurance that the economy of the country has now been reversed to the right track after his party inherited huge debt from the previous NDC government in 2016.



“So far, so good. You will agree with me that the measures we have put in place are taking care of huge debt piled up by the NHIS and within a short time the debt will be handled. We have implemented the Free SHS policy when people thought that it was not possible and that we can only implement it in 2020”, he indicated.



“COCOBOD was almost going down because of the way money and loans were accessed. The earnings were mishandled and corruption destabilized the COCOBOD but we have been able to straighten them. Now Cocoa production will increase and people will get employment”, he added.



He maintained that Akufo Addo’s government has done tremendous work on the country’s economy; thus, inasmuch as things have not automatically improved, a lot has been done within the first year to boost the economy in 2018 and beyond.



“We inherited severe economic deficit and we have done well enough to soften grounds to take off this year, 2018. I will not say the economy is good entirely but we have done well enough to make 2018 better than 2017. I don’t want to talk of the achievement so far but Ghanaians can attest to the fact that Akufo Addo’s government has done well within the one year in office”, he indicated.



