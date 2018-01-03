Ex-Prez Rawlings Acknowledges Koku Anyidoho...

Related Stories The solid works of NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, did not go unnoticed at the 36th Anniversary Celebration of the 31st December Revolution celebrations in Ho last Sunday, as the Leader of the Revolution and Founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, publicly acknowledged Koku Anyidoho’s strong commitment to the NDC.



Indeed; hardwork, pays!!! Source: kasapafmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.