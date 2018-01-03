Akufo-Addo’s Age May Affect 2nd-Term Bid In 2020 – EIU

Related Stories A study by London-based Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) says president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s age in 2020 may pose a challenge to his second term chances.



The president will be 76 years by 2020 when elections are due, but the report said his age may trigger strong calls from members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for him to stand down.



The EIU study predicted the calls could lead to infighting in the party that is likely to affect the political fortunes of the NPP at the poll.



Save the challenges president Akufo-Addo’s age may pose, the NPP is on its way to record another victory over the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the report said.



The EIU of UK’s Economist Magazine predicted with precision the NPP’s victory in the 2016 general election. It also forecasted the depreciation of the cedi last year.



It also said the NPP will struggle to fulfil all of its “lofty promises” made to Ghanaians in 2016.



NPP National Youth Organiser, Sammi Awuku told Joy FM Wednesday, the party has welcomed the report and will work on the findings.



But he has disagreed the NPP’s promises might pose a challenge to its political chances in 2020. “We are determined to fulfill all our campaign promises [and] our major commitment to fighting unemployment remains number one on our agenda,” he said.



Also reacting to the report, NDC National Organiser Kofi Adams believes the NPP will lose the 2020 polls because of allegations of corruption in the government.



“Will Ghanaians vote for a government that is so corrupt? The answer is No,” he asked and answered, adding the NDC is preparing itself for victory.