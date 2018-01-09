Police Chase ‘Eugene Arhin’ Imposter

Related Stories The Ghana Police Service has issued an alert to the public to be wary of fraudsters impersonating high-profile personalities, public officials and politicians, to dupe unsuspecting individuals.



“Police is currently investigating a number of such reports, including a complaint lodged by the Director of Communications at the Office of the President; Mr Eugene Arhin, who has been impersonated with the imposter assuring his victims of several rewards such as securing position in government for them once they part with varied sums of money,” a statement signed and released by Director-General of Police Public Affairs, ACP David Eklu on Tuesday, 9 January indicated.



The police said some fraudsters create or duplicate the accounts or websites of these personalities and their offices and provide telephone numbers which they use to make direct contact with innocent persons; promising them “goodies” such as recruitment into the public services, auctioned state vehicles, among others.



“They do these to lure innocent persons to part with money and valuables, believing that they are dealing with persons with influence,” the statement added.



The police further urged the public to verify websites, social media accounts, telephone numbers and the persons behind them before parting with money, valuable information and property.



The police advised the public to promptly report to the nearest police station any fraudulent actions related to social media or otherwise for investigation.





