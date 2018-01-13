Akufo-Addo Scores 80% On Kweku Baako's Score Sheet But...

Related Stories Civil society groups, security experts, individuals and political parties have taken turns to analyze and give various conclusions on how the ruling NPP government fared a year after being elected into office.



The minority painted a gloomy picture while others commended the ruling government for various policies implemented, especially the free SHS.



Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, speaking to the issue on Joy FM’s Newsfile programme, mentioned the activities of the vigilante groups; Delta and Invincible forces, BOST as some of the negatives of the Akufo-Addo led government.



Delta and Invincible Forces



The issue of activities of pro-NPP vigilante groups has been an albatross on the neck of the ruling government.



Most of the groups and individuals who analysed NPP's one year in office said the activities of Delta and Invincible Forces dented the image of the ruling administration.



Kweku Baako Jnr opined that the activities of the vigilante groups marred the image the ruling government and hoped that in 2018 such actions will not be repeated.



“They are not doing any good to the image of the President, the government and the image of the party…”



BOST



The Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST) came under heavy public flak for selling 5 million litres of contaminated fuel to two unlicensed companies, Movepiina and Zup Oil, which were allegedly set up few days before the sale making Ghana lose about GHc 7 million in revenue.



The Energy Ministry subsequently set an eight-member investigative committee to look into the mater.



However, the sector Minister, Boakye Agyarko, before the committee came out with its report, announced at a news conference that BOST and its Managing Director, Alfred Obeng Boateng had been cleared of any wrongdoing citing a BNI and National Security report.



Speaking to the issue, Kweku Baako Jnr said the BOST case is inconclusive and further investigation must be done.



"BOST too was a negative; not that I have evidence to substantiate the claims; it was so untidy…I think it should be properly investigated…" he said.



POSITIVES



Kweku Baako however rated the current administration high for some positives chalked



According to him, the Free SHS policy, the Special prosecutor’s office and the fight against galamsey are just a few of the positives.



"I give the akufo-addo administration 80 percent in terms of performance rate" he added.