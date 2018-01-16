Nana Akufo-Addo’s 2020 Victory Is More Important

Related Stories Mr Dennis Amfo Sefah, aspirant for the Tema West Constituency chairmanship of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said that the retention of President Nana Akufo-Addo in 2020 is history that must be made at all cost.



Consequently, Mr Amfo Sefah, who is popularly called Nana Boakye, has declared that personal squabbles among party faithful will not be tolerated in the outlook towards 2020.



“2020 is an election year for making history and anything that is a potential impediment in the way of that history will be woven out,” Mr Sefah said in an exclusive interview with the Ghana News Agency after the funeral of Mr Kofi Appiah, an NPP serial caller, who died after a short illness.



A squabble nealy broke out between another Tema West Constituency Chairman aspirant and the sitting MP for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah, a situation that necessitated the declaration by the aspirant.



According to the Aspiring Chairman, what started as a joke by Mr Ahenkorah in the midst of Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia nearly escalated into a nasty scene, but for him and other people who intervened to calm the nerves of combatants.



After that Mr Sefah said he maturedly calmed down his contestant in the Tema West NPP Constituency Chairmanship.



“All the opposition people who wanted to see things getting out of hand were disappointed and I am very happy about that. I have asked my brother Kwesi Poku to calm down and forgive anybody who had wronged him, because at the end of the day, the party’s interest is greater than that of any individual.”



He said although 2020 looked like it was far away, it will soon come around and “Nana must win his second term and we must work towards the victory starting from now. As we march towards 2020, no personal squabbles will be tolerated from anybody,” Mr Sefah explained.



He called on all party members to eschew petty squabbles and forge ahead to support the laudable projects and programmes President Akufo-Addo was executing for Ghanaians.