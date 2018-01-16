Young Boys at Flagstaff House Protecting Charlotte Osei - Kennedy Agyapong

Related Stories Assin Central legislator, Kennedy Agyapong has alleged that some “small boys” at the Flagstaff House are shielding Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei from interrogations by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).



He said EOCO is acting on the advice of these NPP members which explains why it singled out the Deputy EC chair and forcefully tried to eject her from her office.



EOCO officers on Monday January 15 annexed the premises of the EC to chase the Deputy Chairperson of the EC in-charge of Corporate Services, out of her office for defying orders requiring her to stay out of the office for seven months to allow investigations into allegations of misappropriation of the EC’s Endowment Funds levelled against her.



Georgina Opoku Amankwah however resumed work yesterday, January 15 on grounds that she was tired of the embarrassment she suffered as a result of her continued interdiction; a decision the EOCO officers described as appropriate.



After all attempts to eject her failed, a closed-door meeting was held and the EOCO was given 14 days to complete its investigations into the allegations of financial misappropriation against her.



The embattled Deputy EC Chairperson, together with her head; Charlotte Osei and Deputy Chair in Charge of Operations, Amadu Sulley are being investigated by EOCO after all three officials engaged in a series of accusations and counter accusations about financial impropriety, malfeasance and abuse of office against each other.



Speaking on Adom TV Tuesday, Mr. Agyapong described the EOCO as “bogus” and condemned them for discriminating against Mrs. Amankwah.



“Three persons were accused and are being investigated so why do you only enter the Deputy’s office? Because I know from authority that some members of the NPP are protecting Charlotte Osei,” he said.



He added, “I can show you a text message from a lawyer handing this case. He’s so frustrated because young boys from Flagstaff House are protecting Charlotte Osei. I don’t know whether they sleep with her.”



He stressed that, the actions of these “boys” are embarrassment to President Nana Akufo-Addo and disgrace to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a party.